Mark Kolars, who was dismissed from his job at the Chinese Academy of Sciences over racist remarks he made on social media, must leave the country after his residence permit was revoked. Photo: Handout
Society

Foreign worker Mark Kolars must leave China after racist comments cost him his job

  • Work-related residence permit cancelled on same day he is sacked by Chinese Academy of Sciences for offensive social media posts
  • Beijing police says foreigners are welcome, but they must abide by Chinese laws, respect Chinese culture and history
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Mark Kolars, who was dismissed from his job at the Chinese Academy of Sciences over racist remarks he made on social media, must leave the country after his residence permit was revoked. Photo: Handout
The picture of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat prompted an outcry when it resurfaced on social media this week. Photo:Weibo
Society

More heads roll at Chinese airline over pilot who let young woman sit in cockpit during flight

  • Air Guilin disciplines eight senior executives and asks regulator to remove pilot’s flying licence, according to internal memo
  • Incident happened in January, but prompted an outcry this week when a photo of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat resurfaced on social media
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

The picture of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat prompted an outcry when it resurfaced on social media this week. Photo:Weibo
