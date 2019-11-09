Zhao Ronghui, who contracted HIV while in prison, was awarded only a fraction of the compensation he was seeking. Photo: Weibo
Chinese prisoner who contracted HIV in prison wins US$14,000 payout
- Supreme Court ruling brings to an end eight years of legal battles launched by Zhao Ronghui, who is serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder
- Inmate may have contracted virus through interaction with another prisoner
Topic | China Society
Zhao Ronghui, who contracted HIV while in prison, was awarded only a fraction of the compensation he was seeking. Photo: Weibo