A court in Shanghai has pulled the plug on Wang Sicong’s extravagant lifestyle. Photo: Handout
Billionaire’s son Wang Sicong, who owes US$21.6 million, ordered to stick to the bare necessities
- No more first-class travel, holidays or buying property for son of Dalian Wanda Group chairman after ruling by Shanghai court
- Decision comes after Wang loses case brought by e-sports gaming host over US$515,000 contract dispute
Wang Sicong has been named as an “enforced person” in a multmillion-dollar court case in China. Photo: Baidu
Wang Sicong, son of China’s former richest man, told to pay back US$21.6 million in debts
- He often flaunted his wealth on Weibo, a Chinese social media network, where he has almost 44 million followers
- In 2015, he bought two Apple Watches for his dog Coco, and posted a photo online of the malamute wearing the devices on her paws
