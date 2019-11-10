Howey Ou (left) and Nlocy Jiang are working together to raise awareness of the environment in China. Photo: Handout
Young voices in China’s environmental wilderness – and why they struggle to be heard
- Greta Thunberg’s climate change rallying cry to students has echoed around the globe – except in the world’s second-biggest economy
- Two young Chinese eco-warriors are trying to make a difference – one tree and one mind at a time
Topic | Environment
Howey Ou (left) and Nlocy Jiang are working together to raise awareness of the environment in China. Photo: Handout
China’s massive urbanisation programme has also produced a mountain of unwanted construction waste. Photo: AFP
China counts the environmental cost of its construction boom, as 1.5 billion tonnes of waste created every year, report says
- Only 100 million tonnes are properly processed and even household rubbish gets more attention from local governments
- In comparison, developed nations like the US and Japan recycle between 90 and 95 per cent of their construction waste, magazine report says
Topic | China pollution
China’s massive urbanisation programme has also produced a mountain of unwanted construction waste. Photo: AFP