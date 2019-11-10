Channels

China’s scenic northwest Ningxia Hui autonomous region has been hit with a new pollution scandal, five years after a crackdown on companies which dumped wastewater at the edge of the Tengger desert. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Pollution scandal near China nature reserve at Tengger desert’s edge

  • Historical sites a danger to local groundwater, environmental group says
  • Newly discovered dumping grounds in same area contaminated in previous national scandal
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 6:53pm, 10 Nov, 2019

A scrap collector sorts plastic waste at a garbage dump in Shanghai. China’s coastal waters have seen a surge in waste, with plastic making up more than 80 per cent of floating rubbish. Photo: AFP
Society

China’s ocean waste dumping at highest level in at least a decade, with 27 per cent surge in 2018

  • Delta regions of Yangtze and Pearl rivers hardest hit, according to environment ministry
  • Plastic dominates waste above and below water surface, including on the seabed
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:21pm, 29 Oct, 2019

