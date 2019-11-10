Families in northern China have traditionally used coal to keep themselves warm in winter. Photo: Xinhua
China’s plan to reduce use of coal for heating in northern homes still facing problems, report says
- High cost and lack of supply of alternatives like natural gas and electricity hampering Beijing’s ambitions, study suggests
- And concerns are growing that once subsidies end, poor households will return to burning coal
Beijing was one of only four Chinese cities to meet its emissions target last winter. Photo: Simon Song
China’s new winter smog targets too low to reverse last year’s surge, its data shows
- Fifteen out of 28 cities could record higher pollution than in 2017
- Slowing economic growth may be undermining Beijing’s resolve to tackle emissions
