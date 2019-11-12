Authorities in Yunnan province said 54 kindergarten pupils and staff in the city of Kaiyuan were victims of a caustic soda attack. Photo: Handout
Chinese man held after 51 children and three teachers burned in kindergarten attack
- Authorities in Yunnan say suspect climbed wall to attack children and staff, spraying them with caustic soda
- Two victims were seriously wounded, municipal authorities say
