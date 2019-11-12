Specialists who treated the seven-year-old Henan girl who had paper in her eyes say they have never seen a case like it. Photo: 163.com
Chinese schoolgirl, 7, recovers after boys force scraps of paper into her eyes
- Specialists consulted by girl’s family say they ‘had never dealt with such cases’
- School principal says there was no malice and the three boys were just ‘playing’
