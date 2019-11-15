Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Society

We’ll be back: mainland Chinese students continue to flee but hope to be back in Hong Kong soon

  • Shenzhen boarding houses run by Chinese Communist Party and affiliate colleges offer temporary refuge amid ongoing violence on campuses
  • But most evacuees say they want to return as soon as they know what’s going on
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Clashes erupt between anti-government protesters and riot police as they fire tear gas into the campus and make arrests at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Shenzhen and Hong Kong-based groups help mainland Chinese students flee city

  • Communist Youth League branch across the border opens doors of its centres for temporary stays
  • Marine police deploy boat to ferry students back to the mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phoebe Zhang  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 3:55pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes erupt between anti-government protesters and riot police as they fire tear gas into the campus and make arrests at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.