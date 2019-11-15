Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
We’ll be back: mainland Chinese students continue to flee but hope to be back in Hong Kong soon
- Shenzhen boarding houses run by Chinese Communist Party and affiliate colleges offer temporary refuge amid ongoing violence on campuses
- But most evacuees say they want to return as soon as they know what’s going on
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Clashes erupt between anti-government protesters and riot police as they fire tear gas into the campus and make arrests at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Shenzhen and Hong Kong-based groups help mainland Chinese students flee city
- Communist Youth League branch across the border opens doors of its centres for temporary stays
- Marine police deploy boat to ferry students back to the mainland
