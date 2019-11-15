Industrial alcohol can cause methanol poisoning. Photo: Weibo
Five die at Chinese wedding after drinking home-made wine containing industrial alcohol
- Fourteen others taken to hospital as guests fall ill after drinking wine at banquet
- The wine was made with industrial-strength alcohol, investigation finds
Topic | China Society
The disease is spread by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock
Two pneumonic plague cases confirmed in Chinese villagers
- Inner Mongolian residents now being treated in Beijing hospital
- Public health authorities say risk of disease spreading is ‘extremely low’
Topic | China Society
