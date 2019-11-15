Channels

Industrial alcohol can cause methanol poisoning. Photo: Weibo
Society

Five die at Chinese wedding after drinking home-made wine containing industrial alcohol

  • Fourteen others taken to hospital as guests fall ill after drinking wine at banquet
  • The wine was made with industrial-strength alcohol, investigation finds
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 2:24pm, 15 Nov, 2019

The disease is spread by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Two pneumonic plague cases confirmed in Chinese villagers

  • Inner Mongolian residents now being treated in Beijing hospital
  • Public health authorities say risk of disease spreading is ‘extremely low’
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:47am, 14 Nov, 2019

