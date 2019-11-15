The offending post was spotted on the walls of a branch of ICBC in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo
Chinese professor ‘harassed’ by ICBC bank staff after accidentally exposing its Taiwan-free map
- Shanghai academic posted a picture of a poster in a branch on Weibo to highlight English language errors – but he hadn’t noticed the ‘problem map’
- Bank staff bombarded him with messages and four even went round to his house to beg him to remove the post
Topic | China Society
