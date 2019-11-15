The Kuniao browser offers internet users the chance to access popular foreign websites like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Photo: Weibo
Kuniao web browser peeks over China’s Great Firewall but it’s no VPN, expert says
- Service is legal and does allow people to access platforms that would otherwise be blocked, Chinese University of Hong Kong law professor says
- But the product’s own terms and conditions make it clear users should proceed with caution
