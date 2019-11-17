The opening to the shaft was hidden by a piece of netting. Photo: Handout
Chinese boy, 9, dies after falling down manhole covered only by a net
- Child was playing close to his parents’ noodle shop and had no idea the shaft was there because it had been hidden, his uncle says
- Firefighters recover youngster’s body in another shaft about 1km from where he fell
