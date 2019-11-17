Channels

The opening to the shaft was hidden by a piece of netting. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese boy, 9, dies after falling down manhole covered only by a net

  • Child was playing close to his parents’ noodle shop and had no idea the shaft was there because it had been hidden, his uncle says
  • Firefighters recover youngster’s body in another shaft about 1km from where he fell
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:14pm, 17 Nov, 2019

The opening to the shaft was hidden by a piece of netting. Photo: Handout
A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'

  • Mother of child, who has been on a life support machine for over two weeks, says doctors told her that her son had suffered multiple injuries
  • Youngster fell ill on October 22 after eating his lunch at a school in Zhuhai
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:06pm, 7 Nov, 2019

A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten. Photo: Handout
