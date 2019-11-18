Channels

Zumrat Dawut, Imran Muhammad, and their son Danish, 13, prepare to dine at home in Dale City, Virginia, in July. Photo: Washington Post photo by Marlena Sloss
Society

She survived a Chinese internment camp and made it to Virginia – will the US let her stay?

  • Zumrat Dawut, her husband, Imran Muhammad, and their three children fled to the US after she was allegedly interrogated and sterilised
  • Dawut’s case was noted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but she and her family are still waiting to see if they will receive asylum
Topic |   Xinjiang
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:23am, 18 Nov, 2019

A watchtower and high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim minorities are detained, near Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

China detaining Uygurs in nearly 500 camps and prisons, researchers say

  • Activist group gives geographic coordinates of facilities in Xinjiang, many of which had not been identified before
  • It says there could be ‘far greater numbers’ than the one million people usually cited as held
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:58pm, 13 Nov, 2019

