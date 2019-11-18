Channels

A 12-year-old girl with a mental disability in southern China is receiving counselling and other support services after undergoing her second abortion in less than a year.
Society

Mentally disabled Chinese girl, 12, has second abortion in eight months

  • Standards of care for children with disabilities questioned in Guangdong city of Xinyi
  • Police appeal to public for any information
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 5:23pm, 18 Nov, 2019

A 12-year-old girl with a mental disability in southern China is receiving counselling and other support services after undergoing her second abortion in less than a year.
The opening to the shaft was hidden by a piece of netting. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese boy, 9, dies after falling down manhole covered only by a net

  • Child was playing close to his parents’ noodle shop and had no idea the shaft was there because it had been hidden, his uncle says
  • Firefighters recover youngster’s body in another shaft about 1km from where he fell
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:14pm, 17 Nov, 2019

The opening to the shaft was hidden by a piece of netting. Photo: Handout
