Chinese University professor Fang Kecheng says he has had to limit comments on some of his social media accounts after coming under attack from trolls. Photo: Handout
Society

Trolls target Chinese University professor over Hong Kong protest posts

  • Former journalist inundated with thousands of abusive messages after sharing media reports and colleagues’ accounts of the unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 4:59pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Chinese University professor Fang Kecheng says he has had to limit comments on some of his social media accounts after coming under attack from trolls. Photo: Handout
Students clash at HKUST on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Global Times chief calls for Hong Kong University of Science and Technology boycott over attack on mainland student

  • Tabloid’s editor-in-chief calls for mainlanders to shun university unless it condemns attack during row between groups of students
  • Clashes broke out during event to discuss fall of 22-year-old Chow Tsz-lok, who later died from his injuries
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 4:36am, 9 Nov, 2019

Students clash at HKUST on Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
