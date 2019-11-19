Lee Chi-cheung was set on fire after clashing with a masked group. Photo: Handout
Wife of Hong Kong man set on fire after row with vandals tells Chinese state television of heartbreak at injuries
- Lee Chi-cheung was left with serious injuries after confronting masked group who had vandalised a station in Ma On Shan in the New Territories last week
- His wife says that he remains in a coma and still needs operations on his face and chest
A man was assaulted and set on fire with flammable solution in an attempted murder case after he chased after a group of masked protesters who sabotaged MTR facilities at a Hong Kong railway station during lunchtime on 11 November 2019. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong father of two ‘burned alive’ after chasing protesters at MTR station in grisly act of violence police classify as attempted murder
- Lee Chi-cheung, a 57-year-old father of two daughters, now fighting for his life in hospital with severe burns to nearly 30 per cent of his body
- Victim confronted group of protesters after they vandalised Ma On Shan station – but he was doused with flammable fluid and set alight
