Lee Chi-cheung was set on fire after clashing with a masked group. Photo: Handout
Society

Wife of Hong Kong man set on fire after row with vandals tells Chinese state television of heartbreak at injuries

  • Lee Chi-cheung was left with serious injuries after confronting masked group who had vandalised a station in Ma On Shan in the New Territories last week
  • His wife says that he remains in a coma and still needs operations on his face and chest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 9:10pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Lee Chi-cheung was set on fire after clashing with a masked group. Photo: Handout
A man was assaulted and set on fire with flammable solution in an attempted murder case after he chased after a group of masked protesters who sabotaged MTR facilities at a Hong Kong railway station during lunchtime on 11 November 2019. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong father of two ‘burned alive’ after chasing protesters at MTR station in grisly act of violence police classify as attempted murder

  • Lee Chi-cheung, a 57-year-old father of two daughters, now fighting for his life in hospital with severe burns to nearly 30 per cent of his body
  • Victim confronted group of protesters after they vandalised Ma On Shan station – but he was doused with flammable fluid and set alight
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 5:26pm, 15 Nov, 2019

A man was assaulted and set on fire with flammable solution in an attempted murder case after he chased after a group of masked protesters who sabotaged MTR facilities at a Hong Kong railway station during lunchtime on 11 November 2019. Photo: Handout
