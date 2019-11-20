Channels

China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s coal-fired power capacity continues to rise, bucks global trend, report says

  • Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
  • Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:20pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Families in northern China have traditionally used coal to keep themselves warm in winter. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China’s plan to reduce use of coal for heating in northern homes still facing problems, report says

  • High cost and lack of supply of alternatives like natural gas and electricity hampering Beijing’s ambitions, study suggests
  • And concerns are growing that once subsidies end, poor households will return to burning coal
Topic |   Beijing air pollution
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 11:17pm, 10 Nov, 2019

