China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
China’s coal-fired power capacity continues to rise, bucks global trend, report says
- Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
- Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
Topic | Climate change
Families in northern China have traditionally used coal to keep themselves warm in winter. Photo: Xinhua
China’s plan to reduce use of coal for heating in northern homes still facing problems, report says
- High cost and lack of supply of alternatives like natural gas and electricity hampering Beijing’s ambitions, study suggests
- And concerns are growing that once subsidies end, poor households will return to burning coal
Topic | Beijing air pollution
