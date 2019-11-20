Chinese wind farms will receive about US$422 million in subsidies next year. Photo: AP
China to cut subsidies for renewable power by 30 per cent to US$807 million in 2020
- Funds will go to wind farms, biomass power generators, distributed solar power operators and solar power projects for poverty alleviation purposes
- China has been scaling back subsidies to renewable power providers because of a decline in manufacturing costs
Topic | Climate change
Chinese wind farms will receive about US$422 million in subsidies next year. Photo: AP
China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
China’s coal-fired power capacity continues to rise, bucks global trend, report says
- Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
- Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
Topic | Climate change
China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters