Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The girl’s father said she had been tricked into working at a karaoke bar. Photo: AFP
Society

Six men charged over rape of 11-year-old Chinese girl who was forced into prostitution at karaoke bar

  • Some suspects initially escaped charges until girl’s father prompted public outcry by complaining that they were using their connections to stay out of trouble
  • Girl was tricked into working at club and forced to hand over her earnings, according to his social media posts
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 5:07pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The girl’s father said she had been tricked into working at a karaoke bar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.