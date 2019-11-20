The girl’s father said she had been tricked into working at a karaoke bar. Photo: AFP
Six men charged over rape of 11-year-old Chinese girl who was forced into prostitution at karaoke bar
- Some suspects initially escaped charges until girl’s father prompted public outcry by complaining that they were using their connections to stay out of trouble
- Girl was tricked into working at club and forced to hand over her earnings, according to his social media posts
