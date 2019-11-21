African swine fever has devastated pork production in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Market opening: African swine fever epidemic means US$5 billion opportunity for US hog farmers
- Epidemic that has devastated China’s pig population ‘heralds a new era in Chinese production and consumption of meat’, US report says
- For US exporters, the timing could not be better: pork consumption in the US has stalled
Pig herds on the mainland have been devastated by an African swine fever epidemic. Photo: Reuters
Dead pig infected with African swine fever washes ashore in Taiwan
- Carcass found floating near island close to Fujian province as mainland reports fresh outbreak of disease
- Country could lose up to 200 million pigs to epidemic as it sweeps through the nation’s herds
