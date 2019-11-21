Channels

African swine fever has devastated pork production in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Market opening: African swine fever epidemic means US$5 billion opportunity for US hog farmers

  • Epidemic that has devastated China’s pig population ‘heralds a new era in Chinese production and consumption of meat’, US report says
  • For US exporters, the timing could not be better: pork consumption in the US has stalled
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 10:04pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Pig herds on the mainland have been devastated by an African swine fever epidemic. Photo: Reuters
Dead pig infected with African swine fever washes ashore in Taiwan

  • Carcass found floating near island close to Fujian province as mainland reports fresh outbreak of disease
  • Country could lose up to 200 million pigs to epidemic as it sweeps through the nation’s herds
Topic |   African swine fever
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:22pm, 15 Nov, 2019

