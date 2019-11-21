Actor Huang Xiaoming has contributed to a fund set up to for families of people attacked – one fatally – during unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Donations flood in from mainland China for Hong Kong attack victims
- Millions of yuan raised for families of man set on fire and cleaner killed by blow to the head
- While contributors are sincere, mainland media is not giving the full picture of events in the city, analyst says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Government workers clear a footbridge at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Rare day of calm after week of chaos and violence across Hong Kong, but 100 protesters still defying surrender in Polytechnic University stand-off
- Authorities make plans to clear Cross-Harbour Tunnel, a major link crippled for a week by radicals
- Lunchtime protests by office workers flare up but police prevent crowds from blocking roads
