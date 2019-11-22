Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Beijing court has frozen assets belonging to Wang Sicong. Photo: Baidu
Society

Chinese court seizes assets of billionaire’s son Wang Sicong over debts

  • Wang could be put on a public list of ‘discredited individuals’ if he does not comply with an order to pay more than US$21 million to creditors
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 3:43pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Beijing court has frozen assets belonging to Wang Sicong. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE
A court in Shanghai has pulled the plug on Wang Sicong’s extravagant lifestyle. Photo: Handout
Society

Billionaire’s son Wang Sicong, who owes US$21.6 million, ordered to stick to the bare necessities

  • No more first-class travel, holidays or buying property for son of Dalian Wanda Group chairman after ruling by Shanghai court
  • Decision comes after Wang loses case brought by e-sports gaming host over US$515,000 contract dispute
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 11:21pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A court in Shanghai has pulled the plug on Wang Sicong’s extravagant lifestyle. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.