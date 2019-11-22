A Beijing court has frozen assets belonging to Wang Sicong. Photo: Baidu
Chinese court seizes assets of billionaire’s son Wang Sicong over debts
- Wang could be put on a public list of ‘discredited individuals’ if he does not comply with an order to pay more than US$21 million to creditors
Topic | China Society
A Beijing court has frozen assets belonging to Wang Sicong. Photo: Baidu
A court in Shanghai has pulled the plug on Wang Sicong’s extravagant lifestyle. Photo: Handout
Billionaire’s son Wang Sicong, who owes US$21.6 million, ordered to stick to the bare necessities
- No more first-class travel, holidays or buying property for son of Dalian Wanda Group chairman after ruling by Shanghai court
- Decision comes after Wang loses case brought by e-sports gaming host over US$515,000 contract dispute
Topic | China Society
