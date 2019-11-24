The few remaining residents of a hillside village in central China are embracing the zero waste environmental concept in their homes and fields. Photo: Thomas Yau
Converting rural China to the zero waste revolution, one village at a time
- After teaching environmentally friendly techniques to dozens of countryside communities, Tan Yiyong is finding his home village the most challenging of all
- In the first two months the team picked up 20 tonnes of rubbish from around the houses and fields of Liantang in Hunan province
Waste is being dumped in the waters of the Meirentui Peninsula, contaminating drinking supplies, according to a CCTV report.Photo: Weibo
Pollution alarm as tourism businesses contaminate home of China’s hairy crab
- Unlicensed farm-stay operations pump waste into nearby streams, tainting a designated drinking water source, report says
- Water which used to be safe to drink and wash in has turned a dark colour, say locals
