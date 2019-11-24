Channels

The few remaining residents of a hillside village in central China are embracing the zero waste environmental concept in their homes and fields. Photo: Thomas Yau
Society

Converting rural China to the zero waste revolution, one village at a time

  • After teaching environmentally friendly techniques to dozens of countryside communities, Tan Yiyong is finding his home village the most challenging of all
  • In the first two months the team picked up 20 tonnes of rubbish from around the houses and fields of Liantang in Hunan province
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Nov, 2019

The few remaining residents of a hillside village in central China are embracing the zero waste environmental concept in their homes and fields. Photo: Thomas Yau
Waste is being dumped in the waters of the Meirentui Peninsula, contaminating drinking supplies, according to a CCTV report.Photo: Weibo
Society

Pollution alarm as tourism businesses contaminate home of China’s hairy crab

  • Unlicensed farm-stay operations pump waste into nearby streams, tainting a designated drinking water source, report says
  • Water which used to be safe to drink and wash in has turned a dark colour, say locals
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:01pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Waste is being dumped in the waters of the Meirentui Peninsula, contaminating drinking supplies, according to a CCTV report.Photo: Weibo
