Beijing has called for an active response to China’s looming demographic crisis, with one third of its population estimated to be over 60 by 2050. Photo: AFP
Society

China’s ageing population prompts plan to deal with looming silver shock

  • Five-point strategy unveiled in first policy paper aimed at the most daunting social and political challenge of coming decades
  • Estimates say over-60s will make up one third of the population by 2050
Topic |   China's ageing population
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Nov, 2019

“The Age of Robots” exhibition in Hong Kong shows how interaction with a robot can brighten the day for some patients in hospitals and nursing homes. This still from a video clip shows a woman and a robot having an intimate dialogue about birds and a dream of learning to fly. Photo: Yves Gellie
Arts & Culture

How robots can make elderly patients happy captured in French artist’s Hong Kong exhibition

  • Videos and photos captured by Yves Gellie document hospital and nursing-home patients interacting with a robot that talks, plays games and dances
  • In one clip, a woman who usually does not speak chats to the robot about birds and their shared dream of learning to fly
Topic |   Ageing society
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Updated: 9:02pm, 7 Nov, 2019

