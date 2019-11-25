Channels

China has been promoting the development of green energy sources such as solar and wind. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China plans measures to boost revenues for renewable power companies

  • It follows decision to cut renewable power subsidies and plans to stop funding large solar power stations and onshore wind farms
  • Renewable firms still struggling to produce power as cheaply as coal plants
Topic |   Energy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:42pm, 25 Nov, 2019

China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s coal-fired power capacity expands, bucks global trend, report says

  • Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
  • Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:01pm, 20 Nov, 2019

