China has been promoting the development of green energy sources such as solar and wind. Photo: Xinhua
China plans measures to boost revenues for renewable power companies
- It follows decision to cut renewable power subsidies and plans to stop funding large solar power stations and onshore wind farms
- Renewable firms still struggling to produce power as cheaply as coal plants
Topic | Energy
China has 121.3GW of coal-fired power plants under construction, a US report says. Photo: Reuters
China’s coal-fired power capacity expands, bucks global trend, report says
- Capacity has increased by about 4.5 per cent in past 18 months, according to US-based research network Global Energy Monitor
- Environmental groups have accused Beijing of relaxing efforts to curb coal consumption to amid slower economic growth
Topic | Climate change
