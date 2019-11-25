Channels

Beijing has started limiting the number of plates issued as part of its efforts to tackle the city’s notorious pollution and congestion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Desperate Beijing motorists marrying people just so they can secure a licence plate for their car

  • Television report shows how drivers are willing to pay more than US$20,000 for a sham marriage with someone who has a valid registration
  • City authorities ration the number of plates that allow people to use their cars in the capital as part of efforts to tackle pollution and congestion
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 6:29pm, 25 Nov, 2019

A view of the 5.6 square metre cubicle-size home in Beijing on 15 November 2019. The home sold for 1.28 million yuan at auction. Photo: Louise Moon
China Business

A rundown Beijing home with standing-room only space sells for record, in a sign of desperation for hukou in the Chinese capital

  • Unit 121 on Lanman Hutong, about 10 minutes’ drive from Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City, changed hands last month for 1.28 million yuan
  • The new owner bought a 5.6-square metre (72 square feet) cubicle covered in bathroom tiles large enough to fit a bunk bed, with standing room only
Topic |   China property
SCMP

Pearl Liu  

Louise Moon  

Updated: 12:30pm, 16 Nov, 2019

