K-pop singer Choi Siwon from Super Junior has apologised to Chinese fans for ‘liking’ a news Tweet about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Handout
K-pop’s Super Junior Choi Siwon apologises for ‘liking’ Hong Kong protest Tweet
- Chinese fans accuse star of supporting independence for the city and call for him to leave one of South Korea’s original mega boy bands
- Choi offers ‘sincere apologies’ to his 16 million followers on mainland social media platform Weibo
Topic | China Society
K-pop singer Choi Siwon from Super Junior has apologised to Chinese fans for ‘liking’ a news Tweet about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Handout
Voters queue in Sha Tin to cast their ballots in Hong Kong’s district council elections on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media slow to react to Hong Kong’s district council election upset
- Xinhua waits hours to issue brief report while online commenter accuses city of resorting to extremes
- But other observers say the result was to be expected
Topic | China Society
Voters queue in Sha Tin to cast their ballots in Hong Kong’s district council elections on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE