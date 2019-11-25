Channels

K-pop singer Choi Siwon from Super Junior has apologised to Chinese fans for ‘liking’ a news Tweet about the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Handout
K-pop’s Super Junior Choi Siwon apologises for ‘liking’ Hong Kong protest Tweet

  • Chinese fans accuse star of supporting independence for the city and call for him to leave one of South Korea’s original mega boy bands
  • Choi offers ‘sincere apologies’ to his 16 million followers on mainland social media platform Weibo
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 7:17pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Voters queue in Sha Tin to cast their ballots in Hong Kong’s district council elections on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media slow to react to Hong Kong’s district council election upset

  • Xinhua waits hours to issue brief report while online commenter accuses city of resorting to extremes
  • But other observers say the result was to be expected
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

