Police in southern China are investigating claims that a 57-year-old woman was beaten to death while in psychiatric care. Photo: Shutterstock
Three detained in China accused of beating psychiatric patient to death
- Woman’s son claims he has seen evidence doctors beat and kicked her multiple times while she was strapped to hospital bed
- Deceased was transferred for emergency treatment two days after admission
The child’s rough treatment by the teacher (left) was caught on security camera. Photo: Weibo
Angry father wins support online after attacking Chinese kindergarten teacher who hit his five-year-old daughter
- Both parent and teacher are detained after the former takes exception to his daughter’s treatment
- Thousands comment on footage of the incident
