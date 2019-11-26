Channels

Police in southern China are investigating claims that a 57-year-old woman was beaten to death while in psychiatric care. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Three detained in China accused of beating psychiatric patient to death

  • Woman’s son claims he has seen evidence doctors beat and kicked her multiple times while she was strapped to hospital bed
  • Deceased was transferred for emergency treatment two days after admission
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 4:23pm, 26 Nov, 2019

The child’s rough treatment by the teacher (left) was caught on security camera. Photo: Weibo
Society

Angry father wins support online after attacking Chinese kindergarten teacher who hit his five-year-old daughter

  • Both parent and teacher are detained after the former takes exception to his daughter’s treatment
  • Thousands comment on footage of the incident
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 11:13pm, 25 Nov, 2019

