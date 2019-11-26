Graphic: Lau Ka-kuen
Online sales ban hits China’s vaping industry – but don’t expect it to disappear with a puff of smoke
- An estimated 10 million Chinese are now e-cigarette users and after years of unregulated growth the industry is now facing a crackdown
- Further regulations are expected after a ban on online sales came into force at the start of the month, but Chinese regulators may wait to see how the US reacts to a string of deaths linked to the practice before further tightening the rules
