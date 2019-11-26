Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Graphic: Lau Ka-kuen
Society

Online sales ban hits China’s vaping industry – but don’t expect it to disappear with a puff of smoke

  • An estimated 10 million Chinese are now e-cigarette users and after years of unregulated growth the industry is now facing a crackdown
  • Further regulations are expected after a ban on online sales came into force at the start of the month, but Chinese regulators may wait to see how the US reacts to a string of deaths linked to the practice before further tightening the rules
Topic |   POLITICO
SCMP

Zhuang Pinghui  

Sarah Owermohle  

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Graphic: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.