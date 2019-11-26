An anti-corruption investigation into the murder of a man 16 years ago has led to 19 officials being sacked or awaiting prosecution for their part in the cover-up. Photo: Weibo
China’s cold case playground murder nets 19 officials in corruption cover-up
- Family of man who went missing in 2003 vindicated after new investigation confirms their claims that he was killed for making corruption allegations at school
- Police officers and senior officials among those found to have covered up the crime
Topic | China Society
An anti-corruption investigation into the murder of a man 16 years ago has led to 19 officials being sacked or awaiting prosecution for their part in the cover-up. Photo: Weibo