A fourth person in northern China has been diagnosed with the plague. Photo: Shutterstock
China reports fourth plague case, as herder is diagnosed with bubonic strain of deadly disease
- Unidentified victim from Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia treated in isolation but said to be in a stable condition
- City government says it has sprayed 200 acres of land as part of ‘rat and flea extermination work’
Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese man, 55, contracts bubonic plague after eating wild rabbit in Inner Mongolia
- The man has become the third plague victim in a week, after two people from the same region caught pneumonic strain of the deadly disease
- Local health authority says 28 people were quarantined after latest case was diagnosed
