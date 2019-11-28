Channels

A fourth person in northern China has been diagnosed with the plague. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

China reports fourth plague case, as herder is diagnosed with bubonic strain of deadly disease

  • Unidentified victim from Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia treated in isolation but said to be in a stable condition
  • City government says it has sprayed 200 acres of land as part of ‘rat and flea extermination work’
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:20pm, 28 Nov, 2019

A fourth person in northern China has been diagnosed with the plague. Photo: Shutterstock
Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Chinese man, 55, contracts bubonic plague after eating wild rabbit in Inner Mongolia

  • The man has become the third plague victim in a week, after two people from the same region caught pneumonic strain of the deadly disease
  • Local health authority says 28 people were quarantined after latest case was diagnosed
Topic |   Health in China
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 1:42am, 18 Nov, 2019

Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
