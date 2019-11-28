Godfrey Gao died from a heart attack while taking part in a physically demanding television programme. Photo: Instagram
Chinese TV station faces wave of criticism after death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao during filming
- Leaked documents suggest that Gao had signed a one-sided contract that absolved programme makers Zhejiang Television of all liability
- Actor collapsed while taking part in an episode of Chase Me, a reality show noted for its tough physical challenges
Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao died suddenly on set of Chinese reality TV show Chase Me, aged 35.
