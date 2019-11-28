Channels

Godfrey Gao died from a heart attack while taking part in a physically demanding television programme. Photo: Instagram
Chinese TV station faces wave of criticism after death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao during filming

  • Leaked documents suggest that Gao had signed a one-sided contract that absolved programme makers Zhejiang Television of all liability
  • Actor collapsed while taking part in an episode of Chase Me, a reality show noted for its tough physical challenges
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:43pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao died suddenly on set of Chinese reality TV show Chase Me, aged 35.
Godfrey Gao remembered: 5 facts about the crossover actor, Toy Story voice star and first Asian model to be signed by Louis Vuitton

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao died today suddenly, after earlier collapsing on the set of Chinese reality TV show Chase Me – we remember an Asian icon who crossed worlds

Irene Pyne

Irene Pyne  

Updated: 4:32pm, 27 Nov, 2019

