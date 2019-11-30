Science fiction film The Wandering Earth was a smash hit in China. Photo: China Film Group Corp
Science fiction research institute opens in China, as business booms
- Chinese market for sci-fi publications grew more than 83 per cent last year to US$256 million
- School is a ‘dream come true for science fiction researchers’, says academic and published writer Li Yi
Topic | China science
Chinese astronomers have discovered a black hole so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve. Photo: AFP
Chinese astronomers discover ‘impossibly massive’ black hole LB-1
- Scientists from National Astronomical Observatory of China say find has 70 times the mass of the sun, even though physics says that is impossible
- Black hole found using world’s largest galaxy scanner, the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China
