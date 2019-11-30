Channels

Society

Science fiction research institute opens in China, as business booms

  • Chinese market for sci-fi publications grew more than 83 per cent last year to US$256 million
  • School is a ‘dream come true for science fiction researchers’, says academic and published writer Li Yi
Topic |   China science
Zhuang Pinghui  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Nov, 2019

Chinese astronomers have discovered a black hole so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve. Photo: AFP
Science

Chinese astronomers discover ‘impossibly massive’ black hole LB-1

  • Scientists from National Astronomical Observatory of China say find has 70 times the mass of the sun, even though physics says that is impossible
  • Black hole found using world’s largest galaxy scanner, the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 6:38am, 29 Nov, 2019

