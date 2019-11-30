China’s trade war with the US has highlighted the importance of US soybean imports. Photo: Reuters
China fears trade conflicts, climate change could pose threat to food security
- Last month the country’s leadership produced its first report on the issue in 23 years as the trade war with the US and other issues prompted a fresh look at how it can continue to feed its population
- While the situation is “very sound” at present, policymakers are looking for ways to counter a series of environmental and political risks
A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump bypasses Congress to give US$20 billion to farmers hurting from US-China trade war
- Turning to obscure 1940s law, president seeks to shore up support in rural states ahead of 2020 election
- Move resembles strategy Trump used to shift millions of dollars meant for US military to pay for sections of his border wall
