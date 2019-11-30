Channels

China’s trade war with the US has highlighted the importance of US soybean imports. Photo: Reuters
Society

China fears trade conflicts, climate change could pose threat to food security

  • Last month the country’s leadership produced its first report on the issue in 23 years as the trade war with the US and other issues prompted a fresh look at how it can continue to feed its population
  • While the situation is “very sound” at present, policymakers are looking for ways to counter a series of environmental and political risks
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Updated: 9:28pm, 30 Nov, 2019

A farmer uses a shovel to move corn inside a trailer during a harvest in Buda, Illinois. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump bypasses Congress to give US$20 billion to farmers hurting from US-China trade war

  • Turning to obscure 1940s law, president seeks to shore up support in rural states ahead of 2020 election
  • Move resembles strategy Trump used to shift millions of dollars meant for US military to pay for sections of his border wall
Topic |   US-China trade war
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 7:01am, 28 Nov, 2019

