Fans lay floral tributes to Godfrey Gao in the east China city of Ningbo. Photo: DPA
Society

Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China’s reality TV craze

  • Insider says high ratings and lucrative advertising revenues are driving the chase for young audiences looking for plenty of action and excitement
  • Success can come at a price and there have been several cases of injuries and death in the world of celebrity reality shows
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 8:07pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Fans lay floral tributes to Godfrey Gao in the east China city of Ningbo. Photo: DPA
A “deepfake” image from a video showing Hollywood star Jessica Alba's face morphed onto the body of a pornographic actress. Photo: Handout
Apps & Social

China issues new rules to clamp down on deepfake technologies used to create and broadcast fake news

  • The regulation comes about one-and-a-half months after California introduced legislation to make political deepfakes illegal
Topic |   Internet
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 2:07am, 30 Nov, 2019

A "deepfake" image from a video showing Hollywood star Jessica Alba's face morphed onto the body of a pornographic actress. Photo: Handout
