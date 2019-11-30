Fans lay floral tributes to Godfrey Gao in the east China city of Ningbo. Photo: DPA
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China’s reality TV craze
- Insider says high ratings and lucrative advertising revenues are driving the chase for young audiences looking for plenty of action and excitement
- Success can come at a price and there have been several cases of injuries and death in the world of celebrity reality shows
A “deepfake” image from a video showing Hollywood star Jessica Alba's face morphed onto the body of a pornographic actress. Photo: Handout
China issues new rules to clamp down on deepfake technologies used to create and broadcast fake news
- The regulation comes about one-and-a-half months after California introduced legislation to make political deepfakes illegal
