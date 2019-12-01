LGBT couple Hu Mingliang (left) and Sun Wenlin were the first to test China’s marriage laws in 2015. Photo: Handout
China’s LGBT community in push to legalise same-sex marriage
- Hundreds of thousands have shared their love stories, written letters and made submissions to a review into Chinese civil law during November
- Same-sex marriage is not banned in China, but it currently has no legal status
Topic | China Society
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who has expressed a wish to be called John, has the potential to inspire progressive dialogue. Photo: Instagram
The LGBTQ+ icons leading the conversation
As the global queer community takes on an increasingly louder voice, and LGBTQ+ youths set fresh fashion and societal trends, STYLE presents the progressive perspectives you need to read
Topic | LGBTI
