Jane Sun became chief executive of Trip.com in 2016. Photo: AFP
Boss of China’s Trip.com on a mission to promote working mothers
- Staff benefits at the country’s biggest online travel agency include flexible working, free taxis for pregnant employees and offering women the option of freezing their eggs
- Chief executive Jane Sun says she wants women to be more confident
Topic | China Society
Jane Sun became chief executive of Trip.com in 2016. Photo: AFP
Wan Han (left) and Zhang Na paid a fine after a video of them dancing in front of a mosque in Sabah, Malaysia went viral. Photo: The Star
Chinese nationals will be taught how to ‘behave in Malaysia’, ambassador says
- Chinese ambassador Bai Tian cited 2018 case of two female tourists who danced disrespectfully in front of a mosque
Topic | Malaysia
Wan Han (left) and Zhang Na paid a fine after a video of them dancing in front of a mosque in Sabah, Malaysia went viral. Photo: The Star