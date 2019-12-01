Channels

Jane Sun became chief executive of Trip.com in 2016. Photo: AFP
Society

Boss of China’s Trip.com on a mission to promote working mothers

  • Staff benefits at the country’s biggest online travel agency include flexible working, free taxis for pregnant employees and offering women the option of freezing their eggs
  • Chief executive Jane Sun says she wants women to be more confident
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:08pm, 1 Dec, 2019

Jane Sun became chief executive of Trip.com in 2016. Photo: AFP
Wan Han (left) and Zhang Na paid a fine after a video of them dancing in front of a mosque in Sabah, Malaysia went viral. Photo: The Star
Southeast Asia

Chinese nationals will be taught how to ‘behave in Malaysia’, ambassador says

  • Chinese ambassador Bai Tian cited 2018 case of two female tourists who danced disrespectfully in front of a mosque
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 10:35pm, 24 Nov, 2019

Wan Han (left) and Zhang Na paid a fine after a video of them dancing in front of a mosque in Sabah, Malaysia went viral. Photo: The Star
