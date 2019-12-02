Lao Rongzhi was arrested the shopping centre where she worked as a watch seller. Photo: Weibo
Chinese ‘serial killer’ caught after spending 20 years on the run
- Former primary schoolteacher Lao Rongzhi who was wanted for kidnapping and murdering seven people, including a three-year-old girl, was caught at a shopping centre where she worked selling watches
- Lao’s former boyfriend Fa Ziying, who was executed in December 1999, refused to cooperate with police, helping her to cover her tracks
