Lao Rongzhi was arrested the shopping centre where she worked as a watch seller. Photo: Weibo
Chinese ‘serial killer’ caught after spending 20 years on the run

  • Former primary schoolteacher Lao Rongzhi who was wanted for kidnapping and murdering seven people, including a three-year-old girl, was caught at a shopping centre where she worked selling watches
  • Lao’s former boyfriend Fa Ziying, who was executed in December 1999, refused to cooperate with police, helping her to cover her tracks
Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 5:24pm, 2 Dec, 2019

