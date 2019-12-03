Channels

The herbal preparation is ladled from a pot during the gathering of traditional Chinese medicine doctors in Binyang county, Guangxi on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Traditional Chinese medicine doctors in hot water over ‘longevity drink’ to help people live to 120

  • Photo circulating on social media shows village practitioners at a seminar on the herbal preparation, but organiser says it hasn’t been sold or advertised
  • Health authorities in southern China are looking into the case, according to local a newspaper
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 3:50pm, 3 Dec, 2019

The herbal preparation is ladled from a pot during the gathering of traditional Chinese medicine doctors in Binyang county, Guangxi on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Ingredients found in traditional Chinese medicine are behind the latest trend in holistic beauty products. Above: Cha Ling Moisturising Treatment Essence.
Fashion & Beauty

Skin food: how traditional Chinese medicine is driving millennial beauty trend

  • Ingredients used in TCM are increasingly found in beauty products as part of the ‘beauty from within’ trend
  • Sales of beauty-oriented food supplements are increasing, especially in the United States
Topic |   Beauty
Jessica Rapp

Jessica Rapp  

Updated: 8:39pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Ingredients found in traditional Chinese medicine are behind the latest trend in holistic beauty products. Above: Cha Ling Moisturising Treatment Essence.
