The television footage has prompted an investigation into the processing of pork at the slaughterhouse. Photo: Baidu
Society

China pork crisis: ‘model slaughterhouse’ accused of processing dead and diseased pigs

  • Television programme goes undercover and alleges that some pigs butchered and cleared for sale were dead, or were supposed to be destroyed
  • Some pork allegedly processed illegally was found being transported for sale, including at a wet market in Guangzhou
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 6:28pm, 3 Dec, 2019

The television footage has prompted an investigation into the processing of pork at the slaughterhouse. Photo: Baidu
China’s pork imports in October doubled from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China must get pork supply back on track for Lunar New Year, Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says

  • Country must ensure a stable supply in key periods of early 2020, including Spring Festival in January and National People’s Congress in March, official says
  • Millions of pigs have died or been culled due to the African swine fever outbreak, sending pork prices soaring
Topic |   African swine fever
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:55pm, 1 Dec, 2019

China's pork imports in October doubled from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
