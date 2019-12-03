The television footage has prompted an investigation into the processing of pork at the slaughterhouse. Photo: Baidu
China pork crisis: ‘model slaughterhouse’ accused of processing dead and diseased pigs
- Television programme goes undercover and alleges that some pigs butchered and cleared for sale were dead, or were supposed to be destroyed
- Some pork allegedly processed illegally was found being transported for sale, including at a wet market in Guangzhou
Topic | China Society
China’s pork imports in October doubled from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China must get pork supply back on track for Lunar New Year, Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says
- Country must ensure a stable supply in key periods of early 2020, including Spring Festival in January and National People’s Congress in March, official says
- Millions of pigs have died or been culled due to the African swine fever outbreak, sending pork prices soaring
Topic | African swine fever
