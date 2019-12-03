A former Huawei employee says he was wrongly accused of trying to extort money from the company. Photo: Reuters
Huawei says former employee has right to sue company over extortion case
- Li Hongyuan alleges that he was wrongly detained for about eight months after he negotiated a severance package from the company
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters after a year under house arrest, noting how ‘time has slowed to a crawl’
- Under her bail terms, Meng has to wear an ankle monitor, abide by a 11pm to 6am curfew, and pay for 24-hour surveillance by a private security firm
