A former Huawei employee says he was wrongly accused of trying to extort money from the company. Photo: Reuters
Society

Huawei says former employee has right to sue company over extortion case

  • Li Hongyuan alleges that he was wrongly detained for about eight months after he negotiated a severance package from the company
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 8:22pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Enterprises

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters after a year under house arrest, noting how ‘time has slowed to a crawl’

  • Under her bail terms, Meng has to wear an ankle monitor, abide by a 11pm to 6am curfew, and pay for 24-hour surveillance by a private security firm
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 12:41am, 3 Dec, 2019

