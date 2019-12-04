Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Areas around the Yellow River are among those that have been told to improve. Photo: Reuters
Society

China says some regions ‘seriously below water quality targets’ amid push to clean up major rivers

  • Yangtze and Yellow rivers require action to cut pollution, ministry finds
  • But 75 per cent of China’s water is now judged safe for human use, while only 3 per cent is rated unfit even for industrial use
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:01pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Areas around the Yellow River are among those that have been told to improve. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.