Areas around the Yellow River are among those that have been told to improve. Photo: Reuters
China says some regions ‘seriously below water quality targets’ amid push to clean up major rivers
- Yangtze and Yellow rivers require action to cut pollution, ministry finds
- But 75 per cent of China’s water is now judged safe for human use, while only 3 per cent is rated unfit even for industrial use
