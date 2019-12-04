Channels

TikTok has distanced itself from the Chinese authorities, maintaining that its servers are located outside the country. Photo: Reuters
Society

University student sues TikTok in US over alleged transfer of data to China

  • Lawsuit accuses video app of retrieving user data and transferring it to servers run by companies that cooperate with the Chinese government
  • It comes after US opened national security investigation into the app
Topic |   TikTok app
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:23pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TikTok has been under pressure from US authorities over concerns about data privacy and security. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

TikTok distances itself from China amid pressure from the US, while branching out to other markets: reports

  • The app, valued at US$78 billion late last year, continues to face scepticism from US lawmakers and officials
  • Amid mounting pressure from the US, short video app TikTok is reportedly taking steps to distance itself from China while branching out to other markets
Topic |   China technology
Melissa Zhu

Melissa Zhu  

Updated: 2:31pm, 19 Nov, 2019

