TikTok has distanced itself from the Chinese authorities, maintaining that its servers are located outside the country. Photo: Reuters
University student sues TikTok in US over alleged transfer of data to China
- Lawsuit accuses video app of retrieving user data and transferring it to servers run by companies that cooperate with the Chinese government
- It comes after US opened national security investigation into the app
TikTok has been under pressure from US authorities over concerns about data privacy and security. Photo: Reuters
TikTok distances itself from China amid pressure from the US, while branching out to other markets: reports
- The app, valued at US$78 billion late last year, continues to face scepticism from US lawmakers and officials
- Amid mounting pressure from the US, short video app TikTok is reportedly taking steps to distance itself from China while branching out to other markets
