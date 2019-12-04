Channels

Rescuers at the scene of the blast in Haining city in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Society

Nine killed after waste water tank explodes at Chinese dye factory

  • Senior managers detained as authorities investigate cause of blast that also left a dozen workers injured at plant in eastern province of Zhejiang
  • Factory owners have previously been punished for breaching environmental regulations and failing to properly account for explosives and chemicals
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 5:23pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Rescuers at the scene of the blast in Haining city in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Firefighters assess the scene of a deadly factory explosion in northern Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Four dead in food factory explosion in Beijing

  • Ten others injured in blast at Japanese-owned plant in capital’s northern suburbs
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 12:58am, 4 Dec, 2019

Firefighters assess the scene of a deadly factory explosion in northern Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
