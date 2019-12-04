Rescuers at the scene of the blast in Haining city in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Nine killed after waste water tank explodes at Chinese dye factory
- Senior managers detained as authorities investigate cause of blast that also left a dozen workers injured at plant in eastern province of Zhejiang
- Factory owners have previously been punished for breaching environmental regulations and failing to properly account for explosives and chemicals
Firefighters assess the scene of a deadly factory explosion in northern Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Four dead in food factory explosion in Beijing
- Ten others injured in blast at Japanese-owned plant in capital’s northern suburbs
