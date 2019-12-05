Both fingerprint and facial recognition technology are used in this device to check the identification of a student in China. Photo: AFP
China ‘world’s worst’ for invasive use of biometric data
- Study ranks 50 countries on how extensively they use facial recognition and other biological tools as well as privacy protections for individuals
- China scores maximum points on every measure except one
A customer uses a facial recognition payment system at a KFC fast food restaurant in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
China’s top fintech adviser sees ‘bright prospects’ for facial recognition payment systems
- This year is expected to see the first widespread adoption of facial recognition payments, with an estimated 118 million Chinese users embracing it
- Despite concerns over data privacy, the use of facial recognition for payments will expand rapidly in China, says fintech official
