Both fingerprint and facial recognition technology are used in this device to check the identification of a student in China. Photo: AFP
Society

China ‘world’s worst’ for invasive use of biometric data

  • Study ranks 50 countries on how extensively they use facial recognition and other biological tools as well as privacy protections for individuals
  • China scores maximum points on every measure except one
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 12:25pm, 5 Dec, 2019

A customer uses a facial recognition payment system at a KFC fast food restaurant in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Apps & Social

China’s top fintech adviser sees ‘bright prospects’ for facial recognition payment systems

  • This year is expected to see the first widespread adoption of facial recognition payments, with an estimated 118 million Chinese users embracing it
  • Despite concerns over data privacy, the use of facial recognition for payments will expand rapidly in China, says fintech official
Topic |   Facial recognition
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Nov, 2019

