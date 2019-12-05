Six people from a village in northern China have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the past two months. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese city to investigate after six people die from carbon monoxide poisoning after burning ‘clean coal’
- Death toll includes a 13-year-old girl who was overcome by fumes as she slept
- Doctor warns people of need to ensure homes heated by fossil fuels have sufficient ventilation
Topic | China Society
China now accounts for around 30 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: AP
China’s plans for new coal plants risk undermining battle against global warming
- World’s largest coal consumer shows little sign of ending its dependency even though it is also the biggest market for renewable energy sources
- UN climate summit is meeting to discuss ways to limit future warming, but hopes are fading that China will commit to further curbs on emissions
Topic | Climate change
