Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some previous instances of media companies failing to pay journalists’ wages have prompted protests. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese journalists at struggling media group ‘have not been paid all year’

  • Industry publication reports that 200 contractors at Jixi News Media Group have not received any wages for months
  • Some may have to take their grievances to the local government, employee says
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 5:46pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some previous instances of media companies failing to pay journalists’ wages have prompted protests. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Simon Cheng Man-kit was held for more than two weeks in Shenzhen in August. Photo: Facebook/ Free Simon Cheng via Reuters
Politics

Simon Cheng complains to British watchdog Ofcom over Chinese state media’s ‘forced confession’ footage

  • Former British consulate worker says broadcaster violated privacy and fairness rules
  • Chinese embassy in London says his rights were never infringed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 10:27am, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Simon Cheng Man-kit was held for more than two weeks in Shenzhen in August. Photo: Facebook/ Free Simon Cheng via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.