Some previous instances of media companies failing to pay journalists’ wages have prompted protests. Photo: Weibo
Chinese journalists at struggling media group ‘have not been paid all year’
- Industry publication reports that 200 contractors at Jixi News Media Group have not received any wages for months
- Some may have to take their grievances to the local government, employee says
Topic | China Society
Some previous instances of media companies failing to pay journalists’ wages have prompted protests. Photo: Weibo
Simon Cheng Man-kit was held for more than two weeks in Shenzhen in August. Photo: Facebook/ Free Simon Cheng via Reuters
Simon Cheng complains to British watchdog Ofcom over Chinese state media’s ‘forced confession’ footage
- Former British consulate worker says broadcaster violated privacy and fairness rules
- Chinese embassy in London says his rights were never infringed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Simon Cheng Man-kit was held for more than two weeks in Shenzhen in August. Photo: Facebook/ Free Simon Cheng via Reuters