Wu Ruihua served with the People’s Liberation Army from 1992-95. Photo: Weibo
Identity theft: Chinese ex-soldier finds out about the 23-year career he never had
- After leaving the army in 1995 Wu Ruihua tried to get a job with his local government but was repeatedly rejected
- In October he discovered that the position he wanted had been filled by an impostor … whose wife was head of human resources
Topic | China Society
Wu Ruihua served with the People’s Liberation Army from 1992-95. Photo: Weibo
Chinese pilot Li Han was just 27 when the Korean war started, but he was ready to die for his country. Photo: Handout
China’s air force turns 70 with tales of its dare-to-die Korean war pilots
- For the young, inexperienced fliers of the People’s Volunteer Army, crashing into an enemy plane was always an option, according to unprecedented article by an official military newspaper
- ‘Almost all of the Chinese pilots in the Korean war were prepared to die,’ retired communications officer says
Topic | China military
Chinese pilot Li Han was just 27 when the Korean war started, but he was ready to die for his country. Photo: Handout