Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A makeshift memorial for Godfrey Gao has been set up at a filming site in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Society

Chinese TV network apologises over death of Godfrey Gao

  • Director of reality show says Gao treated by medical personnel within minutes of collapsing on-set
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 8:31pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A makeshift memorial for Godfrey Gao has been set up at a filming site in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Godfrey Gao died from a heart attack while taking part in a physically demanding television programme. Photo: Invision via AP
Society

Chinese TV station faces wave of criticism after death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao during filming

  • Leaked documents suggest that Gao had signed a one-sided contract that absolved programme makers Zhejiang Television of all liability
  • Actor collapsed while taking part in an episode of Chase Me, a reality show noted for its tough physical challenges
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:21pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Godfrey Gao died from a heart attack while taking part in a physically demanding television programme. Photo: Invision via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.